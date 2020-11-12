 Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:45 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Andover def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Red Lake Falls, 25-7, 25-13, 25-23

Barnesville def. Perham, 25-18, 25-18, 25-22

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20

Belle Plaine def. Tri-City United, 25-22, 25-14, 25-16

Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21

Bethlehem Academy def. Blooming Prairie, 25-11, 25-14, 25-18

Blaine def. Totino-Grace, 25-18, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-21, 28-26, 19-25, 22-25, 17-15

Buffalo def. Hopkins, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21

Champlin Park def. Coon Rapids, 25-12, 25-11, 25-11

Cleveland def. Martin County West, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17

Detroit Lakes def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-15, 25-16, 25-23

East Ridge def. Irondale, 25-8, 25-5, 25-8

Fillmore Central def. Triton, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18

Forest Lake def. White Bear Lake, 25-22, 25-20, 25-12

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Wabasso, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13

Goodhue def. Grand Meadow, 25-18, 26-24, 25-15

Greenway def. Duluth East, 25-13, 25-13, 25-17

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Red Rock Central, 25-20, 17-25, 17-25, 25-20, 15-8

Hill-Murray def. Mahtomedi, 25-9, 25-14, 25-10

Lanesboro def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-8, 25-17, 25-21

Mankato West def. Austin, 25-8, 25-12, 25-16

Maple Grove def. Park Center, 25-11, 25-17, 25-12

Marshall def. Jackson County Central, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12

McGregor def. Silver Bay, 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18

Medford def. United South Central, 25-11, 25-12, 25-10

Mesabi East def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-23, 25-13, 25-21

Minnetonka def. Edina, 25-15, 25-21, 25-10

Monticello def. North Branch, 25-14, 26-24, 25-12

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Benson, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23

Mounds View def. Roseville, 21-25, 25-12, 23-25, 26-24, 16-14

NCEUH def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 19-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-16

Northfield def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-3, 25-11, 25-12

Norwood-Young America def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-14, 26-24, 25-19

Onamia def. Braham, 25-13, 25-17, 21-25, 25-13

Orono def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20

Park Christian def. Ada-Borup, 21-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-22

Pequot Lakes def. Aitkin, 25-20, 25-7, 27-25

Pine City def. East Central, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16

Pipestone def. Worthington, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21

Redwood Valley def. Windom, 25-13, 25-14, 25-13

Rocori def. Bemidji, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20

Rogers def. Centennial, 26-24, 25-19, 25-23

Roseau def. Lake of the Woods, 25-16, 25-21, 17-25, 21-25, 15-9

Simley def. Henry Sibley, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14

Spring Lake Park def. Osseo, 25-17, 25-15, 22-25, 25-11

Verndale def. Swanville, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23

Waconia def. New Prague, 25-19, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22

Waseca def. Blue Earth Area, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Maple River, 25-13, 25-12, 25-4

Winona def. Faribault, 20-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-7

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

