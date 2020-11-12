Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Andover def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Red Lake Falls, 25-7, 25-13, 25-23
Barnesville def. Perham, 25-18, 25-18, 25-22
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20
Belle Plaine def. Tri-City United, 25-22, 25-14, 25-16
Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21
Bethlehem Academy def. Blooming Prairie, 25-11, 25-14, 25-18
Blaine def. Totino-Grace, 25-18, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-21, 28-26, 19-25, 22-25, 17-15
Buffalo def. Hopkins, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21
Champlin Park def. Coon Rapids, 25-12, 25-11, 25-11
Cleveland def. Martin County West, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17
Detroit Lakes def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-15, 25-16, 25-23
East Ridge def. Irondale, 25-8, 25-5, 25-8
Fillmore Central def. Triton, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18
Forest Lake def. White Bear Lake, 25-22, 25-20, 25-12
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Wabasso, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13
Goodhue def. Grand Meadow, 25-18, 26-24, 25-15
Greenway def. Duluth East, 25-13, 25-13, 25-17
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Red Rock Central, 25-20, 17-25, 17-25, 25-20, 15-8
Hill-Murray def. Mahtomedi, 25-9, 25-14, 25-10
Lanesboro def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-8, 25-17, 25-21
Mankato West def. Austin, 25-8, 25-12, 25-16
Maple Grove def. Park Center, 25-11, 25-17, 25-12
Marshall def. Jackson County Central, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12
McGregor def. Silver Bay, 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18
Medford def. United South Central, 25-11, 25-12, 25-10
Mesabi East def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-23, 25-13, 25-21
Minnetonka def. Edina, 25-15, 25-21, 25-10
Monticello def. North Branch, 25-14, 26-24, 25-12
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Benson, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23
Mounds View def. Roseville, 21-25, 25-12, 23-25, 26-24, 16-14
NCEUH def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 19-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-16
Northfield def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-3, 25-11, 25-12
Norwood-Young America def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-14, 26-24, 25-19
Onamia def. Braham, 25-13, 25-17, 21-25, 25-13
Orono def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20
Park Christian def. Ada-Borup, 21-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-22
Pequot Lakes def. Aitkin, 25-20, 25-7, 27-25
Pine City def. East Central, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16
Pipestone def. Worthington, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21
Redwood Valley def. Windom, 25-13, 25-14, 25-13
Rocori def. Bemidji, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20
Rogers def. Centennial, 26-24, 25-19, 25-23
Roseau def. Lake of the Woods, 25-16, 25-21, 17-25, 21-25, 15-9
Simley def. Henry Sibley, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14
Spring Lake Park def. Osseo, 25-17, 25-15, 22-25, 25-11
Verndale def. Swanville, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23
Waconia def. New Prague, 25-19, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22
Waseca def. Blue Earth Area, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Maple River, 25-13, 25-12, 25-4
Winona def. Faribault, 20-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-7
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/