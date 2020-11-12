 Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

8:04 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Breck 40, Minneapolis Roosevelt 6

Brooklyn Center 42, Minneapolis Henry 20

Cromwell 27, Cook County 18

Ely 20, Lake of the Woods 14

Esko 21, Crosby-Ironton 0

Lakeview 51, MACCRAY 0

Litchfield 39, New London-Spicer 12

Minneota 19, Dawson-Boyd 8

Mountain Iron-Buhl 50, Isle 28

Ogilvie 14, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0

Princeton 26, Little Falls 14

Rocori 28, Hutchinson 8

Silver Bay 14, Hill City/Northland 6

Stephen-Argyle 34, Northern Freeze 13

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

