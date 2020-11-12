Steel stopped by Kenai River 5-3

Steel stopped by Kenai River 5-3New
CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Steel hockey team has out-shot Kenai River twice this season, but has no wins to show for it.
The Brown Bears built a 3-0 lead in the second period Thursday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena and held on to win 5-3.
Ryan Waltman was the first Steel player to light the lamp this season, scoring early in the third period.
Spencer Oyler later Kenai River's lead to 4-3 with 5 minutes left in the third period on this power play goal.
Grisha Gotovets also scored for the Steel.
Brandon Lajoe scored twice to lead Kenai River.
The teams will skate again Friday night at 7:10 p.m.