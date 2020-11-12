Steel stopped by Kenai River 5-3

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Steel hockey team has out-shot Kenai River twice this season, but has no wins to show for it.

The Brown Bears built a 3-0 lead in the second period Thursday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena and held on to win 5-3.

Ryan Waltman was the first Steel player to light the lamp this season, scoring early in the third period.

Here's a look at the goal by Waltman pic.twitter.com/adeYa26fKl — Chippewa Steel Hockey (@ChippewaSteel) November 13, 2020

Spencer Oyler later Kenai River's lead to 4-3 with 5 minutes left in the third period on this power play goal.

A look at Oyler's powerplay goal pic.twitter.com/NMDAd4PQhe — Chippewa Steel Hockey (@ChippewaSteel) November 13, 2020

Grisha Gotovets also scored for the Steel.

Brandon Lajoe scored twice to lead Kenai River.

The teams will skate again Friday night at 7:10 p.m.