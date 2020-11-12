South Bronx restaurant turns into soup kitchen to help poor

NEW YORK (AP) — An award-winning South Bronx Mexican restaurant also became a soup kitchen during the pandemic. It makes about 650 meals a day for New Yorkers in need. The owners of the restaurant are activists who speak up in defense of those who, like them, lack legal authorization to live in the U.S. They say running the soup kitchen is fulfilling work, done with local groups that distribute the food and donate ingredients. Volunteers come and go throughout the day. The restaurant has even hired a few new employees to support the soup kitchen with the help of small local grants.