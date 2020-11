Senegal cops arrest dad of teen who died on boat to Europe

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Police in Senegal have arrested the father of a 15-year-old boy who died at sea in October while trying to migrate to Europe. The local newspaper Liberation reports that Mamadou Faye was arrested on charges of complicity in the smuggling of migrants. He allegedly paid the equivalent of $450 for his son, who dreamed of becoming a professional soccer player, to take a boat to Spain. The newspaper reported that the teen had intended to move to Italy to train there. Hundreds of Africans have died in attempts to migrate to Europe, though that has done little to stem the departures of hopeful youths in Senegal and other West African countries.