Report: Outside groups spend $9.9m on legislative races

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report says outside groups spent nearly $10 million trying to influence Wisconsin legislative races. Government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign released a study Thursday that shows groups backing Democratic candidates spent $5.5 million and groups supporting Republicans spent almost $4.4 million. The total spending fell short of the record $12.2 million outside groups shelled out trying to influence legislative races in 2018. Republicans emerged from the elections with their majorities intact in both the Senate and Assembly but failed to achieve the two-thirds supermajority in each house that would have enabled them to override Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoes.