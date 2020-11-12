Man in accident steals car of good Samaritan in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in Puerto Rico say a man who was in a traffic accident stole the car of a good Samaritan who had stopped to help him. The incident occurred Thursday at peak rush hour on a busy highway in the capital of San Juan after the car of the alleged thief flipped over. When another person stopped to help him, the man stole their car and fled. Police said the car involved in the accident was stolen. No one has been arrested.