Kosovo’s rival communities reach deal on World Heritage site

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Italian mediation has helped resolve a long-running dispute between Kosovo’s ethnic Albanian government and the Serb minority, allowing a highway project that will bypass a historic Christian Orthodox monastery listed as an endangered World Heritage site. Serb Orthodox leaders long protested works to greatly widen a road brushing the 14th Century Visoki Decani Monastery — one of Kosovo’s top mediaeval Serbian monuments. They argued that it violated site protection rules and would damage the buildings and their natural surroundings. They also cited a series of grenade attacks against the monastery. Under the deal agreed Thursday the existing road is expected to be largely superseded by the new bypass highway.