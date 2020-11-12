Iran passes grim milestone of 40,000 deaths from coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran passed has passed the grim milestone of 40,000 coronavirus deaths, with the latest 10,000 added in less than a month, as the country struggles to contain its most widespread wave of infection yet. The Iranian health ministry announced Thursday 457 new fatalities Thursday, along with 117,517 new cases, pushing the total number of infections over 726,000. The death toll has soared in recent weeks, shattering records in the nation that for months has suffered the worst outbreak in the Middle East. The government has resisted shutting down the country, desperate to salvage an economy cratered by unprecedented American sanctions.