Hot Potato! Semi hauling potatoes catches fire in Eau Claire County, closing the highway

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some people like their potatoes mashed, others roasted. Well, both those fan clubs were in luck on Thursday.

Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County was closed for a short time on Thursday morning when a semi hauling baby red potatoes caught fire.

It happened at 9:38 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 78, which is near Brackett.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver was able to disconnect the trailer from the cab before the fire spread further.

Nobody was injured.

Both westbound lanes were closed for about 30 minutes while crews cleaned up the kitchen....rather....highway.