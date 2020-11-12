Hospital capacity concerning for NW Wisconsin, officials say no need yet for field hospital

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire City-County Health Director Lieske Giese said the rate of COVID-19 case increases in the county is concerning, especially for hospitals.

As we have reported, local hospitals are either at or near capacity in their intensive care units.

Giese said 22 more county residents have been hospitalized in the past week.

However, the region is not considering a field hospital like the one currently at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, because people in this area can potentially be sent to that location near Milwaukee if it comes to it.

"I've heard people in this community say just let people live their lives. Let people make their own choices," Giese said. "I understand why that sentiment might be out there. But what I need everybody to understand is that the individual choices that people are making right now are causing problems."

Giese said the best way to help hospitals and health care workers is to help slow the spread of the virus by wearing a mask and staying home.