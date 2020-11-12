For Foles, Bears’ game against Vikings spurs super memories

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Foles remembered the stadium rocking to Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” as the Eagles prepared to host the Minnesota Vikings in the 2018 NFC championship game. It’s something he’ll never forget. Foles threw for three touchdowns in a 38-7 romp, then took Super Bowl 52 MVP honors as Philadelphia beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to capture the championship. On Monday night, he’ll face Minnesota for the first time since that conference final when the Chicago Bears host the Vikings. The Bears’ offense continues to rank among the NFL’s worst, and Foles isn’t providing the lift they hoped he would. In seven games and six starts, he has almost as many interceptions (seven) as touchdowns (10).