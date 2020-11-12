 Skip to Content

Female killed in crash with a horse in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A female was killed on Thursday morning when she crashed into a horse and then a tree.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 21000 block of Highway 12.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, the female driver hit the horse in the road and then hit a tree in the ditch.

Lifesaving measures were tried but not successful. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office the horse was also killed in the crash.

