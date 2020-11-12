Ethiopia conflict tensions spread as 150 ‘operatives’ held

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tensions over the deadly conflict in Ethiopia are spreading well beyond its cut-off Tigray region. The federal government says some 150 suspected “operatives” accused of seeking to “strike fear and terror” throughout the country have been detained. The new statement says the suspects “happen to be ethnically diverse,” but concerns remain high among ethnic Tigrayans amid reports of being singled out by authorities. The statement comes as rallies are expected Thursday in support of the federal government’s military offensive in the northern Tigray region against a regional government that Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his government regard as illegal.