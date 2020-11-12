DHS: Wisconsin is worse than New York City now with COVID

Wisc. (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recently added a "critically high" category on its disease activity dashboard to indicate the alarming COVID-19 activity counties throughout the state.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said on Thursday COVID-19 is not someone else's problem. It's ours.

She compared the state of Wisconsin to New York City, saying when they were at their worst, their seven-day average for new cases was 5,292. Ours is about 1,000 more than that now.

During Thursday's press briefing, Governor Tony Evers was asked if he was going to ask the White House Task Force to help with adopting statewide COVID mitigation efforts, but he doesn't think they'd play a huge political role here.

"Can they help? Possibly, but they also report to a president who frankly isn't the most consistent when it relates to things that count. Masks and making sure you're not in public gatherings with a whole bunch of people to spread the disease," Evers said.

The governor also mentioned next week he plans to unveil a new package of legislation to address the COVID-19 crisis, but he did not say what it would include.

A New York Times article published Thursday listed Eau Claire as 11th in the nation for COVID outbreaks right now.