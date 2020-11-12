Campaign signs must be removed, city says

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Is your political campaign sign still out in the yard? Well, you might want to take it down soon. The city of Eau Claire said Friday night (November 13) is the deadline to have those removed per a city ordinance.

The ordinance says that after an election, Eau Claire residents have 10 days to remove their campaign signs from their yard. Associate planner for the city Ryan Petrie said they need to be removed before midnight on Friday. If not, first they will send the homeowner a letter asking them to remove the sign. If they still have them up, they will be issued a citation. Petrie said the citation could cost folks up to $213.10.



He said the reason for the ordinance is to keep neighborhoods looking clean.

"The ordinance states that 10 days after the election they should be taken down because they could become a problem with the neighborhood," Petrie said. "It could become litter, and some of the signs are damaged right now due to wind, snow or rain, so they just should be removed."

Petrie said from what he has seen most signs have been removed, but there are still a few still up around town.