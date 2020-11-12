A quick burst of snow Thursday with minor travel impacts

Our high pressure and sunshine didn't last long as another cold front takes aim towards the Chippewa Valley for Thursday.

The day started chilly with temperatures down in the 20's again. Winds will be light to start but as they turn northwest with the passing of the cold front, they'll speed up anywhere from 8 to 15 mph.

High temperatures will only climb into the mid 30's with wind chills in the upper 20's. This cold front will also bring the coldest temperatures thus far for November. Overnight lows will fall into the teens and areas northeast of Eau Claire will have a shot at single digits.

There's a strong band of efficient snowfall production that's riding this cold front. It was reportedly dropping 1 to 2 inches of snowfall as it made it's way into west Minnesota in the early morning hours.

As it closes in on the Twin Cities through midday it will continue to produce snowfall rates near 1'' per hour. This will quickly drop visibility and cause snow to pile up on roadways. The line will move into Eau Claire between 1 pm and 3 pm, it will have the same threats.

The system is fast moving, so a quick 1 to 2 inches of snow will be possible. The evening commute will be impacted from this snow, which will taper off after 5-6 pm. By 8 pm, we will start to see a clearing sky and dropping temps.

We get cold sunshine again Friday before a warm front drops rain on us Saturday. The cold front catches up and tries to bring us a little bit of snow for Sunday. As of now, it looks like smaller totals on the tail end of that system.