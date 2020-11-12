39 dead after typhoon leaves high water, mud in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Thick mud and debris coated many villages around the Philippine capital after a typhoon caused extensive flooding that sent people fleeing to their roofs and killed at least 39 people. Thousands of people have been rescued, though the waters have mostly receded. The military chief of staff said amphibious assault vehicles usually used in counter-insurgency operations were being used to rescue people. Gen. Gilbert Gapay said in an emergency meeting with disaster-response officials the military would continue to look for the missing and help in damage assessment. He said in addition to the dead, another 32 people are missing.