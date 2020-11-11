With GOP win in Alaska, control of Senate pushes to January

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of the Senate won’t be decided until the new year after Republicans won a seat in Alaska. Neither party is able to lock the majority until January Senate runoffs in Georgia. Republicans added to their ranks Wednesday when Alaska GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan defeated Al Gross, an independent running as a Democrat. But with Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, Republicans are still short of the 51 seats they need for majority control. That’s because the vice president of the party in power, which on Jan. 20 will be Kamala Harris, is the Senate tie-breaker on votes. That means if Republicans only have 50 seats, Democrats can control the Senate.