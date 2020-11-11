Wisconsin adds 7,000+ COVID-19 cases for third time

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - For the third time just this month, Wisconsin has added more than 7,000 new cases of COVID-19.

The 7,048 new cases put the state's total case count at 285,891 positive cases since the pandemic's inception.

On Wednesday, 62 new deaths were reported, meaning 2,457 Wisconsinites have now lost their lives.

Locally, Eau Claire County added 69 new cases, bringing the current total to 5,292. The county remained at 35 deaths.

In Chippewa County, 102 cases were added putting it at 3,086 positive cases. Two more deaths were reported meaning 33 residents have died from COVID-19 since this spring.

Dunn County now has 1,735 total cases, an increase of 74 from Tuesday. There remains one death in the county.

Trempealeau County added 75 cases, meaning it now has 1,575 positive cases since this spring.

