Winter Weather Awareness Week: Extreme cold dangers

Extremely cold temperatures and wind chills is something we get a lot of here in Western Wisconsin. Prevention and treatment of hypothermia is extremely important, because hypothermia is a medical emergency that requires immediate medical attention.

Here are some of the major the signs of hypothermia: confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness, and stiff muscles.

If you suspect someone has hypothermia, take their temperature. If the body temperature is below 95, then they need to go to the hospital. Call 911 or get them to a hospital quickly, and try to warm them up. When someone is hypothermic, the body pulls heat away from their extremities to try to preserve their core, but you need to warm their core up first before the body starts warming extremities.

Again, the priority is to get the person to the hospital, but on the way you can try to warm them up. Use a heated blanket or if necessary skin to skin contact/hug under layers of loose, dry blankets. A warm drink can be beneficial, too, but do not give them alcohol.

For most of us, prevention is the biggest key. Hypothermia forms on exposed skin and can be accelerated by wet clothing. Changing to dry clothes if they get wet and remembering to cover hands, feet, ears, neck, and face during times of extremely cold temperatures or even normal cold if outside for an extended period of time. Mittens work better than gloves in extreme cold as it holds the heat together in one place as opposed to separating fingers. For feet, use several layers of socks and warm boots. Hats that cover the ears along with scarves and face coverings will protect you during the cold, too.

