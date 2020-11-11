Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Braham 52, Chisholm 10
Breckenridge 54, Staples-Motley 0
Concordia Academy 44, Minneapolis South 19
Detroit Lakes 14, Pequot Lakes 12
Duluth East 27, Cloquet 22
East Grand Forks 33, Park Rapids 29
Farmington 29, Lakeville North 7
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 40, Benson 13
Mahnomen/Waubun 34, Crookston 12
Melrose 21, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7
Moorhead 27, Bemidji 13
Ottertail Central 30, Hawley 19
Pelican Rapids 21, Frazee 0
Pillager 14, Roseau 0
Roseville 18, Mounds View 14
South Ridge 24, United North Central 0
Wayzata 35, Burnsville 0
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 42, Ortonville 22
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/