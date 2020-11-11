Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Avail Academy def. United Christian, 25-12, 27-25, 25-21
Eastview def. Burnsville, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22
Edina def. Buffalo, 25-22, 25-16, 25-11
Lakeville North def. Prior Lake, 25-16, 25-15, 22-25, 25-14
Legacy Christian def. PACT Charter, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15
Minneapolis Southwest def. Minneapolis Washburn, 3-0
New Life Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 23-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-15, 15-10
Randolph def. Houston, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14
Rosemount def. Farmington, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20
Shakopee def. Apple Valley, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12
Sleepy Eye def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 20-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-13
St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Harding, 25-20, 25-12, 26-24
St. Paul Humboldt def. St. Paul Washington, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21
Tartan def. Mahtomedi, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23
___
