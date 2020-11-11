Walz says Minnesota will report a record 56 COVID-19 deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota health officials will report a record 56 new deaths from COVID-19 when they release updated figures Wednesday. Walz told Minnesota Public Radio the daily report will also show positivity rates above 20%, an important measure of how fast the disease is spreading. Minnesota’s previous record was 36 deaths, reported Friday. The governor made the comments a day after imposing new restrictions on bars, restaurants and gatherings to slow the spread. He warned that Minnesota is approaching the worst phase of the pandemic and that conditions will get dramatically worse unless people change their behavior.