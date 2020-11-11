Veterans Day service sparks reflection, camaraderie

NEILLSVILLE (WQOW) - To recognize Veterans Day, The Highground Veterans Memorial Park and Museum hosted an event on Wednesday to allow others to spend time reflecting and honoring those that served.

Over 2,000 names were read of Wisconsin soldiers who were KIA (killed in action) or have been MIA (missing in action) since the Korean War.

Veterans from across the Chippewa Valley came to the park to find a sense of camaraderie with others that risked their lives for our country.

"It's a coming home," said Jerry Rasmussen, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972. "Being with people that I didn't know, but, I know 'em now."

A brief ceremony was also held, to sing the national anthem, say the Pledge of Allegiance, and spend time thanking those that came before us.

Thank you to all who have served.