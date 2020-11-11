TikTok asks court to intervene as Trump order looms

The popular video-sharing app TikTok, its future in limbo since President Donald Trump tried to shut it down earlier this fall, is asking a federal court to intervene. TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, has until Thursday to sell off its U.S. operations under an executive order that Trump signed in August. Trump in September gave his tentative blessing to a ByteDance proposal that would place TikTok under the oversight of American companies Oracle and Walmart. But TikTok said this week it’s received “no clarity” from the U.S. government about whether its proposals have been accepted.