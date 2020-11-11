Pope Francis vows to end sexual abuse after McCarrick report

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is vowing to rid the Catholic Church of sexual abuse and offering prayers to victims of ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick. The pledge Wednesday came a day after the Vatican released its detailed report into the decades-long church cover-up of McCarrick’s sexual misconduct. Francis concluded his weekly general audience by recalling that the report into the “painful case” of the former high-ranking American cardinal had been released Tuesday. He said: “I renew my closeness to victims of any abuse and commitment of the church to eradicate this evil.” He then paused silently for nearly a minute, apparently in prayer.