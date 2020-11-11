Police expose global child abuse ring centered in Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian police say a tip from the U.S. has exposed a major child sex abuse ring in Australia with links to the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe and New Zealand. A childcare worker and a children’s soccer coach were among 16 men arrested in Australia in recent months on charges of sexually abusing children, distributing child abuse material and other crimes. Investigators identified 46 victims in Australia aged 16 months to 15 years. Police referred 18 matters to the United States, where three men have been arrested. Others were referred to authorities in Canada, Asia, Europe and New Zealand for investigation.