Pen to paper! Area athletes sign to play at college level

(WQOW) - Despite an uncertain immediate future, area high school athletes solidified plans to play college sports on Wednesday.

With the window for signing national letters of intent to play most Division I and Division II sports open, Memorial High School hosted a socially-distanced ceremony for Vincent Trapani, who will play baseball for the University of Arkansas.

"I'm just glad we got to have people here in general, got to have friends, family come out and see me and just be part of the special moment," Trapani said. "It's cool it's distanced, but as long as it happened, I'm glad it happened."

In Chippewa Falls, senior Joe Reuter signed his letter of intent to play college basketball at Hillsdale College in Michigan.

With the status of high school sports uncertain moving forward, the star Cardinals player felt relieved to lock in his future plans.

"I'm extremely blessed to continue to work hard and continue to play basketball," he said.

Other athletes that signed letters of intent Wednesday include:

Hudson High School's Luke Healy (Sioux Falls) and Audrey Hatfield (St. Thomas)

Hudson High School's Owen Anderson (St. Cloud State)

River Falls High School's Jaden Swchwantz (Winona State), J.T. Dougherty (Army) and Zac Johnson (Augustana)