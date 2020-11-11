PEN America names winners of prison writing program award

NEW YORK (AP) — PEN America has announced the winners of a new award for participants in the literary and human rights organization’s Prison Writing Mentorship Program. The honor is called the PEN America/L’Engle-Rahman Prize for Mentorship. It’s named for the late Madeleine L’Engle, the author of the classic “A Wrinkle In Time,” and for former Black Panther leader Ahmad Rahman, whom L’Engle befriended while he was in prison. PEN announced Wednesday that the prize was given to four mentor/mentee teams: Benjamin Frandsen and Noelia Cerna, Elizabeth Hawes and Jeffrey James Keyes, Derek Trumbo and Agustin Lopez, and Seth Wittner and Katrina Moore.