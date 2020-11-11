North High School: Virtual Veterans Day tribute

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- To honor the men and women who have served our country, the North High School Student Council put together a virtual Veterans Day tribute.

"Eau Claire North High School's 2020 Veterans Day Ceremony is a cinematic experience. To ensure the legacy lives on despite the challenges posed by the 2020 pandemic, NHS Student Council developed a virtual ceremony that will leave you feeling like you are right there at the ceremony,"

North High School Student Council Adviser Kevin Mesiar said.

To watch the entire program, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7KbwloVZw0&feature=youtu.be.