North Carolina Sen. Tillis reelected, keeps seat for GOP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis has won reelection to his Senate seat. Tillis’ win means Democrats must now win both runoff races in Georgia in January if they are to seize Senate control from the GOP. Tillis earned a second term in the U.S. Senate by defeating Democrat Cal Cunningham. Tillis benefited from fallout over a Cunningham sex scandal in the campaign’s final month. The Associated Press declared Tillis the winner on Wednesday after determining there weren’t enough outstanding votes for Cunningham to catch him. Cunningham had conceded the race on Tuesday, saying “the voters have spoken.”