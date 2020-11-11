No fans to be allowed at Badgers basketball, hockey games

MADISON (WKOW) - Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and men's and women's hockey home games will be played this season without fans in the stands for an indefinite period of time, UW Athletics announced Wednesday.

The news came in a press release from UW-Madison.

Fans will not be allowed into the Kohl Center for basketball or LaBahn Arena for hockey due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Badger men's hockey team opens its season at Notre Dame this weekend before returning home to host Michigan on Nov. 19-20 at LaBahn Arena. The top-ranked UW women's hockey team begins its season with two series on the road before making its home debut against Minnesota-Duluth on Dec. 11-12.

The press release said that schedules for basketball teams will be released soon.