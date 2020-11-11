No chance to tri; Mass participation sports hit by virus

NOOSA HEADS, Australia (AP) — The first weekend in November usually sees the 4,400 population of this Sunshine Coast resort town double or triple in size. Not this year. Not with coronavirus crowd restrictions in place here and around the world. The Noosa Triathlon, which organizers bill as the largest Olympic-format triathlon in the world, was among the largest of more than 19,000 events canceled around Australia this year, with the estimated loss of 11,000 jobs and more than 75 million Australian dollars ($54 million) lost to charities from money that is usually raised during the events.