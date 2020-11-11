Menomonie’s Greenwood a star in the pool, on the board

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- Four Menomonie Mustangs swimmers will be headed to state on Friday, after the Menomonie School Board voted in favor of finishing the fall sports season.

Senior Melody Greenwood is one of the rare talents who is ranked in the top ten in the state in both swim and dive.

"The kids don't do both, that's not really common," said Mustangs head coach Erin Liljedahl. "Melody just happens to be successful at both and she puts in the time for both. It's very unique, and being in the top seeds for that is extremely unique."

"Sophomore year we hit diving really hard," said Greenwood. "After that, we knew I had all the dives to make it to state. I swim in the morning for a lot of the days, and then I can do two practices because I dive in the evening."

This is will Melody's fourth state appearance, second for diving.

Through it all she has remained extremely grounded, something Liljedahl says works in her favor.

"Every race she comes out surprised. I look at her like, duh you did good," said Liljdahl. "She has grown to understand that she has true talent and if she puts in the intentional effort, she can go even farther with it. She's continued to do that every single year."

"I was the last person that I thought would ever make it to state," said Greenwood. "I ended up really surprising myself. I hope that everybody can look up to me and know that hard work goes a long way and that if you want something you should go for it. Leave no regrets, just give it all you've got."

Menomonie will be in the pool Friday at Waukesha South Natatorium for the Division 2 Championships.