In Iran, a massive cemetery struggles to keep up with virus

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery on the outskirts of the Iranian capital is struggling to keep up with the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country. The cemetery’s manager calls it the greatest crisis the vast necropolis has seen in its 50-year history — and it’s not clear when it will end. Double the usual number of bodies arrive each day, and grave diggers have excavated thousands of new plots. With 1.6 million people buried on its grounds, which stretch across more than 5 square kilometers, Behesht-e-Zahra is one of the world’s largest cemeteries. But it was not big enough for the coronavirus, which struck Iran early this year, seeding the region’s worst outbreak.