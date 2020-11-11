Hong Kong legislature opens; democracy bloc set to resign

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s legislature has opened ahead of the planned mass resignation of pro-democracy lawmakers one day after the government ousted four of them on national security grounds. One of the pro-democracy lawmakers, Lam Cheuk-ting, unfurled a banner inside the legislative council building attacking Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. The bloc said they would resign on Thursday, but it was not immediately clear when they would do it or even what the proper procedure was. One said the removal of their four colleagues could sound the “death knell” for democracy in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The U.S., U.K. and Australia denounced the ouster.