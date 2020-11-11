Hong Kong disqualifies 4 pro-democracy legislators

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong has moved to disqualify four pro-democracy legislators, which may prompt others to resign. The move came after state media said the National People’s Congress Standing Committee meeting in Beijing had passed a resolution to disqualify those who support the city’s independence or refuse to acknowledge China’s sovereignty over the city, as well as commit acts that threaten national security or ask external forces to interfere in the city’s affairs. On Monday, 19 lawmakers from the pro-democracy camp said they would resign en masse if Beijing moved to disqualify any pro-democracy lawmakers.