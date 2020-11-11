Girl Scouts offering free membership to new troop members

Northwestern Great Lakes (WQOW) - Many people have been feeling isolated and lonely during the pandemic, but the Girl Scouts are eliminating a financial barrier so that hopefully young girls can gain new experiences.

Starting Monday, Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are offering free membership to new troop members.

This council includes about 15,000 young members and 6,000 adult volunteers.

Director of Communications Lee Snodgrass said membership fees vary depending on the council, but if a family is experiencing financial hardships, they wanted to make sure their organization was accessible.

"There are students who are not in school who are not able to be with their peers and more than ever we knew that the program that Girl Scouts offer, which is that connection to peers, that ability to cope with trauma, and to meet challenges up front was incredibly important," Snodgrass said.

Like many organizations, they had to get creative with how they engage their their members like doing virtual "camp-ins" and a virtual Girl Scout Power Hour.

Free membership for new girls ends March 31, 2021.

Officials say they are looking for sponsors to help offset the costs to the council.

For more information on how you can help or join a troop, click/tap here.