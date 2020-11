EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire police say if you get a phone call from their non-emergency number ending in 4972 it is likely not actually from them.

Police say someone is pretending to use that number to make calls to people and accusing them of various crimes and other things.

They say if that happens to you it is a fake call.

You can of course still use the 715-839-4972 to report something that is not emergent like normal.