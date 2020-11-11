Coffee shop voluntarily closes in-person dining

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Following Gov. Tony Evers' plea to stay home, a local coffee shop is changing up the way they do business.

The Goat Coffee House owner Ryan Bembnister said after watching the governor speak, he and his wife had a long talk about what to do with their Water Street business. Although they were not required to close down like in March, he felt the seriousness in the way the governor spoke, and made him feel like they should do something to help slow the spread of COVID-19.



They decided to play it safe rather than sorry, and are now closing indoor seating at The Goat Coffee House indefinitely, and will offer only takeout and curbside pickup.

"I know it's really difficult for businesses right now, especially small businesses, and that's what we are, but it's the right thing to do just to keep everybody safe," Bembnister said. "The numbers in Wisconsin are just plain silly and it didn't seem like staying open and letting people come in and sit was safe for us, or our employees, or our customers."

Bembnister said they will continue to have some tables and chairs outside while the weather is nice.