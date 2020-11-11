Cleveland’s Shane Bieber unanimously wins AL Cy Young Award

Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber is the unanimous winner of the AL Cy Young Award, capping an impressive rise by the right-hander to one of the game’s best pitchers. Bieber went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings during the pandemic-shortened season, leading the majors in ERA and strikeouts and tying Yu Darvish for the most wins. Bieber became the second player in franchise history to win the pitching AL Triple Crown, joining Hall of Famer Bob Feller in 1940. He also was the first pitcher to lead the majors in all three categories since Johan Santana for Minnesota in 2006.