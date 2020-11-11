Chippewa County health director believes cases are skyrocketing because people aren’t complying

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - These last few weeks, Chippewa County's daily COVID-19 case increases and death counts have been comparable to Eau Claire County's despite Chippewa having a much smaller population.

Chippewa County Health Director Angela Weideman believes high numbers come down to some residents simply not complying with mask, gathering and quarantine guidelines.

She adds the health department has had issues with close contacts continuing to go out in the community and is seeing numerous outbreaks from anything from weddings to family get-togethers.

"It's getting more challenging, especially with quarantine, to get people not to go to work when they are a close contact. And those are the two things I think would make a really big difference in the pandemic and the numbers in Chippewa County, is getting people to not gather and getting people to really stay home when they need to stay home," Weideman said.

Chippewa County Public Health continues asking residents to only gather indoors with those they live with and 10 or fewer people outdoors.