Bahrain’s long-serving prime minister dies at age 84

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain’s long-serving prime minister, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, has died. He was 84. He was one of the world’s longest-serving prime ministers who led his island nation’s government for decades and survived the 2011 Arab Spring protests that demanded his ouster over corruption allegations. Bahrain’s state-run news agency announced his death on Wednesday, saying he had been receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic, without elaborating.