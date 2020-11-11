Another round of light snow will affect Thursday evening commute

Today's Winter Weather Awareness Week topic is on extreme cold, which is something we get a lot of here in Western Wisconsin. Prevention and treatment of hypothermia is extremely important, because hypothermia is a medical emergency that requires immediate medical attention.

While temperatures are not going extremely cold anytime soon, chilly weather has arrived, and without proper covering, prolonged exposure can cause frostbite or hypothermia even at today's temps.

Highs made it to the low 40s generally near and south of highway 64, but temps fall back into the 20s overnight. We'll be mostly clear to partly cloudy through the night, but more clouds filling in tomorrow will keep highs only in the low to mid 30s.

In addition, a quick low pressure system will bring mix and snow chances to Western Wisconsin. The wintry mix will likely form on the eastern edge of the system, which will be the start of precipitation, but a quick changeover to snow is expected.

Snow will likely begin between early and mid afternoon, then last through the evening before exiting. It will bring about three to five hours of light snow as it passes. It will be heavy, wet snow, but it will only drop a quarter inch up to one inch for most, though isolated spots could receive a few tenths more.

Sunshine returns Friday but it will be a chilly morning with lows in the teens. Warmer air arrives Saturday ahead of our next system which looks to bring rain Saturday, then a mix overnight and scattered snow showers to Sunday. Slightly cooler than average air continues into next week.