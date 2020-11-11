A break in the action for Veterans Day doesn’t last

A very wet, active start to the week takes a break in order to honor our Veterans Wednesday. But the quiet weather only lasts the day with another round of rain/snow on the way Thursday.

Wednesday starts cold with temperatures in the 20's and wind chills in the teens. High pressure will clear the clouds early and bring abundant sunshine through the afternoon.

High temperatures will climb into the low 40's with a mix of sunshine and southerly winds. Wind speeds will be anywhere from 5 to 15 mph which will pull wind chills down into the 30's.

As high pressure sweeps east, another weak cold front will pass the valley on Thursday. This presents the chance for some light rain and snow. It will being towards the Twin Cities in the early morning hours and swing through the valley by lunchtime. Snowfall amounts will be light and less than 1/2''.

Depending on temperatures, there's a good chance the snow turns over to rain prior to its arrival which would just lead to light rain showers. East of Highway 53 will likely see a mix or mostly rain as the band of precipitation passes.

We get to go back to the sunshine on Friday but not before that cold front knocks temperatures down into the teens. High temps will only recover into the low 30's. Another surge of warmth comes Saturday along with another chance for rain/snow.