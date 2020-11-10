You Ask, We Answer: Why does Eau Claire have both concrete and asphalt roads?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As part of WQOW's "You Ask, We Answer" one viewer has wondered why the city of Eau Claire has some roads that are concrete, and some that are asphalt.

City engineering said it comes down to a few main reasons. One of the main reasons is cost.

Concrete costs more to put down, both in material and labor, so most Eau Claire roads are asphalt.

However, the city council approved a policy that allows downtown streets to be made from concrete to create a look and feel that reflects a business district aesthetic.

Concrete also lasts longer, which reduces future construction downtown.

"Concrete does last longer," said Tim Pluth, the Eau Claire deputy city engineer. "In this climate, concrete does not last as long as it may in some southern states, but it does last longer."

But because asphalt is cheaper, and can be laid down in just a few hours, most streets in the city, especially residential areas, are made up of asphalt.