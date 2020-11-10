Wisconsin legislators to select leaders for upcoming session

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin legislators are expected to finish selecting their leaders for the upcoming session. Assembly Democrats and Republicans as well as Senate Democrats are set to meet in closed-door gatherings Tuesday afternoon. The GOP emerged from last week’s elections with a 60-36 advantage in the Assembly with three races still too close to call and a 21-11 majority in the Senate with one race still too close to call. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Minority Leader Gordon Hintz are expected to retain their leadership positions. Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley also is expected to return to her post. Senate Republicans chose Devin LeMahieu as majority leader last week.