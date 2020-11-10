Winter Weather Awareness Week: How to stay informed before a winter storm

For snow total forecasts, error in expected precipitation is multiplied due to how we have to forecast. Meteorologists start with the expected precipitation using the same forecast techniques for rain in the summer, then extra steps are needed.

Complicating the forecast include factors like temperatures from the surface all the way up to cloud height and beyond that affect both the precip type and the snow to liquid ratios. We take into account all of that, then of the time that snow is the expected precip type, we have to determine the type of snow flakes and the ratio to multiply to the precipitation forecast to get snow totals.

While snow ratios range from about 2:1 ("two to one") all the way up to very dry snow of 40:1, the average is about 10:1.

This means that an error of 1/10" precipitation becomes an inch difference in the snow total, but with dry snow that 1/10" error becomes 4 inches of snow.

Limited by the amount of weather stations west of the Rockies and given that most of our snow systems mature just east of the Rockies (anywhere from the Oklahoma panhandle up into Alberta, Canada), it becomes very difficult to be even close to accurate with a snow total forecast before two days out, and decent accuracy cannot be expected until about 12 to 24 hours before the start of the storm.

This means that if you see something on Facebook or other social media sites predicting a major snow storm a week out, please don't share them as it only spreads misinformation. Due to errors in the computer models, there's almost always a big storm a week or two out according to the models, but we only get a couple of big storms per year on average.

