Winter Weather Advisory until WED 12:00 AM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 5:10 am
4:52 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Dunn

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Dunn County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Pierce and Dunn Counties. In Minnesota,
Sherburne, Wright and McLeod Counties.

* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

