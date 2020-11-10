Winter Weather Advisory until WED 12:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until WED 12:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Dunn County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Pierce and Dunn Counties. In Minnesota,
Sherburne, Wright and McLeod Counties.
* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&